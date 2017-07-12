INANIMATE EXISTENCE Steaming “In Moonlight I Am Reborn” Track

Accomplished technical death metal outfit Inanimate Existence recently announced their forthcoming fourth album, Underneath A Melting Sky. Set for release on August 25th through The Artisan Era. The band is streaming "In Moonlight I Am Reborn", the first single from the album to be released.

Inanimate Existence had this to say about the album: “We at Inanimate Existence are proud to announce the coming of our 4th studio album titled Underneath A Melting Sky. We have been working non-stop to bring this album to fruition and now the time has come to share it with all of you! Join us as we revisit our roots and reimagine a fresh take on our signature sound. Expect dark compositions riddled with brutal riffing that flow seamlessly into beautiful clean sections. Intricate bass lines that weave their way between unrelenting blast beats and grooving rhythms. Catchy melodies with layers of lead guitar with ethereal synthesizers, and an onslaught of duel vocals. The album drops on August 25th so be on the lookout and come see us this fall on tour!”

Underneath A Melting Sky tracklisting:

“Forever To Burn”

“Underneath A Melting Sky”

“In Moonlight I Am Rebornv

“Blood Of The Beggar”

“The Old Man In The Meadow”

“The Djinn”

“The Unseen Self”

“Formula Of Spores”

"In Moonlight I Am Reborn":

Lineup:

Cameron Porras - Guitar, Vocals

Scott Bradley - Bass, Vocals

Ron Casey - Drums