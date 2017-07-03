INANIMATE EXISTENCE To Release Underneath A Melting Sky Album In August; Details Revealed

Bay Area, California-based progressive/technical death metal titans, Inanimate Existence, have built up a strong reputation as one of the scenes busiest and most accomplished acts. Since their inception in 2010, the group has toured relentlessly throughout the US and Canada while dropping three ambitious full-length albums to date. Today the band is proud to enter a new chapter in their career with the announcement of their fourth full-length, Underneath A Melting Sky, set for release on August 25th via The Artisan Era.

Inanimate Existence had this to say about the album: “We at Inanimate Existence are proud to announce the coming of our 4th studio album titled Underneath A Melting Sky. We have been working non-stop to bring this album to fruition and now the time has come to share it with all of you! Join us as we revisit our roots and reimagine a fresh take on our signature sound. Expect dark compositions riddled with brutal riffing that flow seamlessly into beautiful clean sections. Intricate bass lines that weave their way between unrelenting blast beats and grooving rhythms. Catchy melodies with layers of lead guitar with ethereal synthesizers, and an onslaught of duel vocals. The album drops on August 25th so be on the lookout and come see us this fall on tour!”

Underneath A Melting Sky tracklisting:

“Forever To Burn”

“Underneath A Melting Sky”

“In Moonlight I Am Rebornv

“Blood Of The Beggar”

“The Old Man In The Meadow”

“The Djinn”

“The Unseen Self”

“Formula Of Spores”

Lineup:

Cameron Porras - Guitar, Vocals

Scott Bradley - Bass, Vocals

Ron Casey - Drums