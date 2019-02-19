INCANTATION Announce Inaugural Upon The Throne Of Apocalypse Vinyl Pressing
February 19, 2019, an hour ago
Death metal legends Incantation have announced the inaugural vinyl pressing and remastered audio of Upon The Throne Of Apocalypse, the original rough mix of the recording that became the infamous full-length album Mortal Throne Of Nazarene. Dynamic-yet-raw, brutal-yet-atmospheric, and death-yet-doomy, Upon the Throne of Apocalypse remaster features the original artwork by Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Nile, Cattle Decapitation). The remastered version of “The Ibex Moon” is streaming below:
Upon The Throne Of Apocalypse remaster is due out April 19th on CD/LP/Digital. Find preorders via Relapse.com.
Additionally, Incantation are gearing up for a busy 2019 recently announcing world tour dates including headline stops in Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand & more. Incantation will also tour North America for the annual Devastation on the Nation Tour. The band is touring in support of their latest full-length album Profane Nexus.
Dates:
March
15 - Paris, France - Gibus
16 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex
17 - Lyon, France - CCO
19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
20 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
22 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk Kulturlokal
23 - Venice, Italy - Revolver
24 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
26 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
28 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
29 - Hirschaid, Germany - Braincrusher In Hell
30 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
31 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
April
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
2 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
3 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
4 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Podium Flux
5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)