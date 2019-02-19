INCANTATION Announce Inaugural Upon The Throne Of Apocalypse Vinyl Pressing

Death metal legends Incantation have announced the inaugural vinyl pressing and remastered audio of Upon The Throne Of Apocalypse, the original rough mix of the recording that became the infamous full-length album Mortal Throne Of Nazarene. Dynamic-yet-raw, brutal-yet-atmospheric, and death-yet-doomy, Upon the Throne of Apocalypse remaster features the original artwork by Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Nile, Cattle Decapitation). The remastered version of “The Ibex Moon” is streaming below:

Upon The Throne Of Apocalypse remaster is due out April 19th on CD/LP/Digital. Find preorders via Relapse.com.

Additionally, Incantation are gearing up for a busy 2019 recently announcing world tour dates including headline stops in Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand & more. Incantation will also tour North America for the annual Devastation on the Nation Tour. The band is touring in support of their latest full-length album Profane Nexus.

Dates:

March

15 - Paris, France - Gibus

16 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex

17 - Lyon, France - CCO

19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

22 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk Kulturlokal

23 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

24 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

28 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

29 - Hirschaid, Germany - Braincrusher In Hell

30 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

31 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

April

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

2 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

3 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

4 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Podium Flux

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)