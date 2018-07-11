INCANTATION Announce Late Summer Headlining European Tour Dates

Death metal legends Incantation announce headlining European tour dates throughout August and September. Incantation continue to tour in support of their recent full-length release Profane Nexus. The tour begins August 29th in Utrecht, Netherlands and ends September 9th in Athens, Greece. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

Additionally, Incantation will join forces with labelmates Dying Fetus, Gatecreeper and Genocide Pact this fall throughout North America for the return of the Relapse Contamination Tour. In conjunction with the tour, a special 4-way split release featuring two tracks from all four bands will be available on tour, in stores and is currently up for pre-order via Relapse.com here. A limited edition CD version will be available exclusively at FYE stores.

Incantation tour dates:

July

20 - Columbus, OH - Ruby Tuesday Live

21 - Cincinnati, OH - US Transplant Fest (with Ringworm)

Siege Of The Profane European Tour:

August

29 - Utrecht, Netherlands - dB’s

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palatz

31 - Berlin, Germany - Morbid Catacombs Fest

September

1 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Truckstop Alaska

2 - Oslo, Norway - Revolver

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

5 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi / Elmun Baari

6 - Vilnius, Lithuania - n'Arauti Club

7 - Lodz, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Fest

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Kill-Town Death Fest VI

9 - Athens, Greece - Temple Athens

Contamination Tour 2018 with Dying Fetus, Gatecreeper & Genocide Pact:

September

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

5 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

6 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

10 - Lubbock, TX - Jack's Backroom

11 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

16 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge

17 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

19 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater/Brewtal Beer Fest

21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

26 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

27 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

29 - London, ON - London Music Hall

