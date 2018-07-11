INCANTATION Announce Late Summer Headlining European Tour Dates
Death metal legends Incantation announce headlining European tour dates throughout August and September. Incantation continue to tour in support of their recent full-length release Profane Nexus. The tour begins August 29th in Utrecht, Netherlands and ends September 9th in Athens, Greece. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.
Additionally, Incantation will join forces with labelmates Dying Fetus, Gatecreeper and Genocide Pact this fall throughout North America for the return of the Relapse Contamination Tour. In conjunction with the tour, a special 4-way split release featuring two tracks from all four bands will be available on tour, in stores and is currently up for pre-order via Relapse.com here. A limited edition CD version will be available exclusively at FYE stores.
Incantation tour dates:
July
20 - Columbus, OH - Ruby Tuesday Live
21 - Cincinnati, OH - US Transplant Fest (with Ringworm)
Siege Of The Profane European Tour:
August
29 - Utrecht, Netherlands - dB’s
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palatz
31 - Berlin, Germany - Morbid Catacombs Fest
September
1 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Truckstop Alaska
2 - Oslo, Norway - Revolver
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken
5 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi / Elmun Baari
6 - Vilnius, Lithuania - n'Arauti Club
7 - Lodz, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Fest
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Kill-Town Death Fest VI
9 - Athens, Greece - Temple Athens
Contamination Tour 2018 with Dying Fetus, Gatecreeper & Genocide Pact:
September
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
5 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
6 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
10 - Lubbock, TX - Jack's Backroom
11 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues
16 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge
17 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
19 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater/Brewtal Beer Fest
21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
26 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi
27 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
29 - London, ON - London Music Hall
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)