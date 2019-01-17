INCANTATION Announce Siege Of The Profane European Spring Headline Tour

Death metal legends, Incantation, announce the Siege Of The Profane headlining European tour throughout early spring 2019. Support will be provided by Defeated Sanity and Skinned.

The tour begins March 15th in Paris, France and ends April 5th in Aarhus, Denmark. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

March

15 - Paris, France - Gibus

16 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex

17 - Lyon, France - CCO

19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

22 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk Kulturlokal

23 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

24 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

28 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

29 - Hirschaid, Germany - Braincrusher In Hell

30 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

31 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

April

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

2 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

3 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

4 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Podium Flux

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)