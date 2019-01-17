INCANTATION Announce Siege Of The Profane European Spring Headline Tour
January 17, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Death metal legends, Incantation, announce the Siege Of The Profane headlining European tour throughout early spring 2019. Support will be provided by Defeated Sanity and Skinned.
The tour begins March 15th in Paris, France and ends April 5th in Aarhus, Denmark. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.
March
15 - Paris, France - Gibus
16 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex
17 - Lyon, France - CCO
19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
20 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
22 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk Kulturlokal
23 - Venice, Italy - Revolver
24 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
26 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
28 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
29 - Hirschaid, Germany - Braincrusher In Hell
30 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
31 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
April
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
2 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
3 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
4 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Podium Flux
5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)