INCANTATION Release "Fury's Manifesto" Music Video

Death metal pioneers, Incantation, return with their new album, Sect Of Vile Divinities, out August 21 via Relapse Records. An official video for the track "Fury’s Manifesto", directed by Daily Grind Productions, can be seen below.

Says the band: "We present another offering unleashed from Sect of Vile Divinities, aptly named ‘Fury’s Manifesto'. A more crushing choice from the album to express blasphemy towards religious ethics and its failure to the very evil that the faiths themselves created.”

Sect Of Vile Divinities will be released on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available here, and Digital Downloads/Streaming here.

For over 30 years Incantation has consistently remained one of the underground's most influential and respected artists in the genre. True to form, Sect Of Vile Divinities sees the legendary band adhering to the ways of the old school, unleashing twisted, mangled, and utterly disgusting death metal once again.

A pitch-black mix of unrelenting death metal and imposing funeral doom, each track on Sect Of Vile Divinities is a dirge dedicated to different ancient evils across various cultures. At a point where the world's most vile converge, tracks such as "Propitiation" see the band's driving riffs and pummeling drums crush the very foundations of religious zealotry, while standouts such as "Entrails Of The Hag Queen" and "Fury's Manifesto" champion no-frills death metal in its purest form.

Tracklisting:

"Ritual Impurity (Seven Of The Sky Is One)"

"Propitiation"

"Entrails Of The Hag Queen"

"Guardians From The Primeval"

"Black Fathom’s Fire"

"Ignis Fatuus"

"Chant Of Formless Dread"

"Shadow-Blade Masters Of Tempest And Maelstrom"

"Scribes Of The Stygian"

"Unborn Ambrosia"

"Fury’s Manifesto"

"Siege Hive"

"Propitiation" lyric video: