INCANTATION Release “Rites Of The Locust” Guitar Playthrough Video; Details Revealed For Upcoming North American Tour With MARDUK

A guitar playthrough video for the song “Rites Of The Locust” from legendary blasphemers Incantation has been unleashed (view below).

The song, a weapon of anti-biblical proportions, is one of eleven new tracks engineered to showcase the band's inherent - and unrivaled - musical, lyrical, and visual depravity on their forthcoming 10th studio album, entitled Profane Nexus. The album drops on August 11th via Relapse Records, the very same label that released the band's suffocating-yet-groundbreaking debut effort, Onward To Golgotha, over a half century ago.

Embodying a dizzying array of blasphemous tracks - culminating in sacrilegious conquests, crushing dirges, and vile riffing - Profane Nexus is an obliterating-ly heavy execution of disgusting death metal that further solidifies the band as one of extreme music's most influential and consistently hailed artists of the past thirty years.

Recorded at the band's own Incantation Studios in Johnstown, PA and mixed/mastered by Dan Swanö (Bloodbath, Asphyx, Dark Funeral), Profane Nexus is perhaps the finest example of pummeling death metal and disemboweling funeral doom ever conceived.

Order Profane Nexus on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records at this location.

Cover art, titled Draping The Tar Monster, by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

“Muse”

“Rites Of The Locust”

“Visceral Hexahedron”

“The Horns Of Gefrin”

“Incorporeal Despair”

“Xipe Totec”

“Lus Sepulcri”

“Stormgate Convulsions From The Thunderous Shores Of Infernal Realms Beyond The Grace Of God”

“Messiah Nostrum”

“Omens To The Altar Of Onyx”

“Ancients Arise”

“Rites Of The Locust” guitar playthrough video:

“Rites Of The Locust” video:

In addition, the scheduling for Incantation’s upcoming tour with Swedish black metallers Marduk has been announced. See the full listing of dates and venues below.

Tour dates:

August

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Union

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

22 - SanAntonio, TX - Korova

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

27 - Reading, PA - Reverb

28 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

31 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

September

1 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

2 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

3 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Petit Théätre

Incantation are also set to appear at this year's edition of Brutal Assault Festival, which takes place August 8th through 12th, 2017 at Old Army Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic.

(Top photo - Scott Kinkade)