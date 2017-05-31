INCANTATION To Appear In Death Metal-Themed Horror Film; Teaser Video Streaming

New Jersey-based black/death metal band, Incantation, have revealed their involvement in the forthcoming horror film, appropriately titled Death Metal. Drummer, Kyle Severn - a rabid consumer of all things horror - has become heavily involved behind-the-scenes, working closely with the film's writer and director, Michael Kuciak.

Currently in production, the film follows fictional metal band Abyssinister, who inadvertently write a song so evil that anybody who hears it falls under a deadly curse. Think Evil Dead in the Green Room. Head here for a detailed synopsis of the story.

In preparation for Incantation’s cameo in the film - a scene that sees the guys headlining a night of live death metal - the band are inviting all fans to the actual filming of the scene, set to take place Thursday, June 8th at The Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio. This is an actual night of live music, with each band on the bill getting a good amount of screen time. Other acts include Blackfinger, Embalmer, Shed The Skin and Faithxtractor. More information can be found here.

Incantation will release their new album, Profane Nexus, on August 11th via Relapse Records. A short video teaser can be found below.

The cover artwork for Profane Nexus was created by Eliran Kantor. “Chuck Sherwood (bass) showed me the lyrics he wrote and went into details about the themes behind each song. There was one song dealing with the natural habits of locusts and one about a deity who's wearing flayed human skin," Kantor explains to And Justice For Art. "I imagined it having a monster-like body made of tar, with the locusts draping it with skin parts they pick from a pit full of human sacrifice."

The artist also confesses being impressed by Incantation's antics. "They constantly pushed this piece to be more twisted, obscure and not so easy on the eyes. You can take that as a testament to Incantation's dedication of creating uncompromising death metal art."

Watch the album teaser below, and stay tuned for more details, coming soon.

(Photo - Kristoff / SecretsOfTheBlackArts.com)