INCANTATION To Release Profane Nexus Album In August; Teaser Video Streaming

New Jersey-based black/death metal band, Incantation, will release their new album, Profane Nexus, on August 11th via Relapse Records. A short video teaser can be found below.

The cover artwork for Profane Nexus was created by Eliran Kantor. “Chuck Sherwood (bass) showed me the lyrics he wrote and went into details about the themes behind each song. There was one song dealing with the natural habits of locusts and one about a deity who's wearing flayed human skin," Kantor explains to And Justice For Art. "I imagined it having a monster-like body made of tar, with the locusts draping it with skin parts they pick from a pit full of human sacrifice."

The artist also confesses being impressed by Incantation's antics. "They constantly pushed this piece to be more twisted, obscure and not so easy on the eyes. You can take that as a testament to Incantation's dedication of creating uncompromising death metal art."

Watch the album teaser below, and stay tuned for more details, coming soon.

(Photo - Kristoff / SecretsOfTheBlackArts.com)