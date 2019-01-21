INCITE Debuts "Resistance" Music Video

Heavy metal frontrunners Incite - lead by frontman Richie Cavalera - are set to release their upcoming fifth full-length album, Built To Destroy, on January 25th via Minus Head Records. Produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence) and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Built to Destroy is a visceral, urgent, voracious distillation of modern metal with reverence for the past, and boasts a progressed, matured sound for Incite.

Today, Incite have revealed a new video for the track "Resistance", featuring real footage from Los Angeles' Skid Row area juxtaposed with images of opulence and excessive affluence to illustrate the immense wealth gap in America. Watch the music video, directed by Tommy Jones at Video Hammer Studios, below.

Richie Cavalera says, "'Resistance' touches upon the huge problem of wealth inequality in America, as well as the rest of the world. When the 1% has more than billions of people, shit has become out of control. We shot this video at Skid Row in Los Angeles, which I think shows first-hand how absolutely fucked up the problem is. This is a heavy song, along with a video that hopefully opens some eyes."

Built To Destroy is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklisting:

"Built To Destroy"

"Ruthless Ways"

"Backbone"

"Resistance"

"Human Cancer"

"Confronting Darkness"

"Leech"

"Poisoned by Power"

"Cessation"

"Hate for Life"

"Savior Self"

"Poisoned By Power" featuring Chris Barnes:

"Built To Destroy" video:

"Ruthless Ways":

Incite's North American tour with headliners Soulfly and direct support artist Kataklysm, begins on the same day as the new album's release. The tour will visit several cities across North America, coming to an end on February 26th in Los Angeles, CA. The tour will feature additional support from Chaoseum, Alukah and Skinflint on select dates. Tickets are on sale now. See below for all confirmed tour dates.

January

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey*

27 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live*

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos*

February

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar #

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade #

7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611 #

8 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz #

9 - Reading, PA - Reverb #

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre #

12 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club &

13 - Flint, MI - Buick City Events Center &

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge &

15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's &

16 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys &

17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall &

18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room &

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live ^

20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater ^

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin ^

23 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks ^

24 - Portland, OR - BossaNova ^

25 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre ^

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Club ^



Support lineup key:

* with Incite supporting Soulfly

# with Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum supporting Soulfly

& with Kataklysm, Incite, Alukah supporting Soulfly

^ with Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint supporting Soulfly

Incite is:

Richie Cavalera - Vocals

Lennon Lopez - Drums

Christopher "EL" - Bass

"Dru Tang" Rome - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)