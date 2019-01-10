INCITE Joined By SIX FEET UNDER Vocalist CHRIS BARNES On New Track "Poisoned By Power"; Audio

Heavy metal frontrunners Incite - lead by frontman Richie Cavalera - are set to release their upcoming fifth full-length album, Built To Destroy, on January 25th via Minus Head Records. Produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence) and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Built to Destroy is a visceral, urgent, voracious distillation of modern metal with reverence for the past, and boasts a progressed, matured sound for Incite.

Today, Incite follows up on the release of their previous two singles, "Ruthless Ways" and "Built To Destroy", with a new track, entitled "Poisoned By Power". The track features guest vocal contributions from Chris Barnes of Six Feet Under. Listen to the track below.

Richie Cavalera says, "We're pumped to give the metalheads another taste of what this album is all about - pure heavy metal! We're honoured to have Chris Barnes of Six Feet Under throw down his brutal pipes as a special guest on this track. This song is about powerful people screwing over the rest of us. It's heavy, it's got a killer breakdown and will definitely start the pit!"

Built To Destroy is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklisting:

"Built To Destroy"

"Ruthless Ways"

"Backbone"

"Resistance"

"Human Cancer"

"Confronting Darkness"

"Leech"

"Poisoned by Power"

"Cessation"

"Hate for Life"

"Savior Self"

"Built To Destroy" video:

"Ruthless Ways":

Incite recently announced their massive North American tour with headliners Soulfly and direct support artist Kataklysm, beginning on the same day as the new album's release. The tour will visit several cities across North America, coming to an end on February 26th in Los Angeles, CA. The tour will feature additional support from Chaoseum, Alukah and Skinflint on select dates. Tickets are on sale now. See below for all confirmed tour dates.

January

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey*

27 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live*

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos*

February

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar #

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade #

7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611 #

8 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz #

9 - Reading, PA - Reverb #

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre #

12 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club &

13 - Flint, MI - Buick City Events Center &

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge &

15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's &

16 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys &

17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall &

18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room &

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live ^

20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater ^

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin ^

23 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks ^

24 - Portland, OR - BossaNova ^

25 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre ^

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Club ^



Support lineup key:

* with Incite supporting Soulfly

# with Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum supporting Soulfly

& with Kataklysm, Incite, Alukah supporting Soulfly

^ with Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint supporting Soulfly

Incite is:

Richie Cavalera - Vocals

Lennon Lopez - Drums

Christopher "EL" - Bass

"Dru Tang" Rome - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)