INCITE Prepares For Second Leg Of U.S. Tour With SOULFLY, UNEARTH – “We’re Beyond Fired Up”

Heavy metal purveyors Incite continue their path to world metal domination as they take to the road once again with Soulfly and Unearth.

"We're beyond fired up to hit the road on part two of the Soulfly, Unearth and Incite tour," says Incite frontman Richie Cavalera. "The last one was a rager every night and I expect nothing less this time around. We invite you to join us as we wreak havoc across America."

Prison and Arrival of Autumn will provide additional support on this leg of the tour.

Incite's fifth album, Built To Destroy, hit streets in January 25 of this year via MinusHead Records and kicked off the first leg of this massive tour on the same day. Built to Destroy is a visceral, urgent, voracious distillation of modern metal with reverence for the past, and boasts a progressed, matured sound for Incite. Built To Destroy was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence) and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed).

Tour dates:

September

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

5 - Ft Smith, AR - The Majestic

6 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

7 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault Festival

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

9 - Buffalo, NY - Chrome

10 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

11 - New York, NY - (le) Poisson Rouge

12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

13 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom*

14 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square*

15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

16 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

19 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^

20 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse ^

23 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club ^

24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda ^

25 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse ^

26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater ^

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go ^

* - no Arrival Of Autumn

^ - no Unearth

(Photo: Jeremy Saffer)