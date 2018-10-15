INCITE Set January Release Date For Built To Destroy Album; Band To Tour With SOULFLY, KATAKLYSM

Last month, heavy metal frontrunners Incite - lead by frontman Richie Cavalera - announced select details about their upcoming fifth full-length album, Built To Destroy. Produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence) and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Built to Destroy is a visceral, urgent, voracious distillation of modern metal with reverence for the past, and boasts a progressed, matured sound for Incite.

Incite can now announce that Built To Destroy will hit the metal masses with full force on January 25th via MinusHead Records. In celebration of the album's release, Incite will kick off a massive North American tour with headliners Soulfly and direct support artist Kataklysm beginning on the same day. The tour will visit several cities across North America, coming to an end on February 26th in Los Angeles, CA. The tour will feature additional support from Chaoseum, Alukah and Skinflint on select dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 19th at 10 AM, local time. Tickets are available via each venue. See below for all confirmed tour dates.

Incite vocalist Richie Cavalera says, "Metalheads! We're fired up to hit the road with Soulfly and Kataklysm and all the other killer bands on this bill. This will be the first tour in support of our new album, so expect to hear some new Incite tracks at these raging shows!"

Incite shows with Soulfly and Kataklysm (Chaoseum, Alukah and Skinflint) on select dates are listed below.

January

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey*

27 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live*

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos*

February

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar #

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade #

7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611 #

8 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz #

9 - Reading, PA - Reverb #

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre #

12 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club &

13 - Flint, MI - Buick City Events Center &

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge &

15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's &

16 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys &

17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall &

18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room &

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live ^

20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater ^

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin ^

23 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks ^

24 - Portland, OR - BossaNova ^

25 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre ^

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Club ^



Support lineup key:

* with Incite supporting Soulfly

# with Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum supporting Soulfly

& with Kataklysm, Incite, Alukah supporting Soulfly

^ with Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint supporting Soulfly

Last month, Incite dropped a new single, "Ruthless Ways". Listen below. The track can also be downloaded/streamed via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Bandcamp.

Nearly 15 years into a career in which everything they've accomplished was earned and nothing was taken for granted, Incite bridges the gap between various metal sub-genres, but one thing is for certain - you will be banging your head in no time. This is a band who will open for Gorgoroth one night and Cancer Bats the next, converting true-believers out of everyone who crosses their path.

As renegade disciples of trailblazing metal architects like Pantera, Slayer, Sepultura, and Machine Head, Incite raise the torch for trend-killing and hipster-smashing metal. Incite is as much a part of the fabric of the style championed by Lamb of God as the surge of newer bands like Power Trip. Incite perfected their signature brand of extreme sounds by playing shows with DevilDriver, Crowbar, Brujeria, Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Six Feet Under.

Incite is:

Richie Cavalera - Vocals

Lennon Lopez - Drums

Christopher "EL" - Bass

"Dru Tang" Rome - Lead Guitar