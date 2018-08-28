India's AGAINST EVIL Release “Mean Machine” Video

Indian heavy metal band Against Evil are taking the road with their third video “Mean Machine”. The song is taken from their full-length album titled All Hail The King. The album features also their famous song “Stand Up And Fight!” whose official video went viral. Also the second video for “Sentenced To Death” with guest appearance by Jeff Loomis (Nevermore, Arch Enemy) is from All Hail The King.

The band released All Hail the King as their second album on April 6th, 2018 independently. It is available via the Bandcamp widget below.

All Hail the King (Heavy Metal) by AGAINST EVIL (India)

The complete tracklist is as follows:

"Enemy At The Gates"

"The Army Of Four"

"All Hail The King"

"Stand Up and Fight!"

"Sentenced To Death" (feat. Jeff Loomis)

"Bad Luck"

"We Won't Stop"

"Gods of Metal"

"Mean Machine"