India's AGAINST EVIL Release Official Video For New Song "Sentenced To Death" Featuring ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS

Indian heavy metal band Against Evil first enthralled listeners when they released their debut, Fatal Assault, on the Indian sub-label of Transcending Obscurity. Three years later, they conjure up enough material to release their debut full length titled All Hail The King, which includes their song "Stand Up And Fight!", whose official video went viral in India. The new album features a guest appearance by Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis, who delivers a solo on the track "Sentenced To Death". The official video for the song, including an appearance by Loomis, can be viewed below.

All Hail the King was released independently on April 6th. It is available via the Bandcamp widget below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://againstevil.bandcamp.com/album/all-hail-the-king-heavy-metal" href="http://againstevil.bandcamp.com/album/all-hail-the-king-heavy-metal">All Hail the King (Heavy Metal) by AGAINST EVIL (India)</a>

The complete tracklist is as follows:

"Enemy At The Gates"

"The Army Of Four"

"All Hail The King"

"Stand Up and Fight!"

"Sentenced To Death" (feat. Jeff Loomis)

"Bad Luck"

"We Won't Stop"

"Gods of Metal"

"Mean Machine"