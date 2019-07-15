India's BLOODYWOOD Make Official Live Debut In Bangalore; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

New Delhi folk metal band Bloodywood made their offcial live debut at Bangalore's Fandom at Gilly's Redefined on June 28th 2019. Fan-filmed video of the band performing "Jee Veerey" is available below.

Bloodywood have brought their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK. Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July

15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

19 - Backstage - München, Germany

20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany

21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany

22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France

24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK

25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia