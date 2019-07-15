India's BLOODYWOOD Make Official Live Debut In Bangalore; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

July 15, 2019, 5 minutes ago

New Delhi folk metal band Bloodywood made their offcial live debut at Bangalore's Fandom at Gilly's Redefined on June 28th 2019. Fan-filmed video of the band performing "Jee Veerey" is available below.

Bloodywood have brought their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK. Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July
15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany    
17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany    
19 - Backstage - München, Germany    
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany    
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany    
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France    
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK    
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK    
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK    
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK   
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK    

August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia    



