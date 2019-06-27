India's BLOODYWOOD Post Live Video From Unannounced Hometown Show As They Gear Up For European / UK Tour Dates

June 27, 2019, an hour ago

news bloodywood heavy metal

India's BLOODYWOOD Post Live Video From Unannounced Hometown Show As They Gear Up For European / UK Tour Dates

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. In anticipation of the road trip, the band has posted video from an unannounced show in their home town last Friday (June 21st). Check out the video below.

Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July
13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany    
14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany    
15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany    
17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany    
19 - Backstage - München, Germany    
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany    
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany    
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France    
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK    
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK    
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK    
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK    
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK    

August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia    



Featured Audio

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

Latest Reviews