India's BLOODYWOOD Post Live Video From Unannounced Hometown Show As They Gear Up For European / UK Tour Dates

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. In anticipation of the road trip, the band has posted video from an unannounced show in their home town last Friday (June 21st). Check out the video below.

Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July

13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany

14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany

15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

19 - Backstage - München, Germany

20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany

21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany

22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France

24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK

25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia