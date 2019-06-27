India's BLOODYWOOD Post Live Video From Unannounced Hometown Show As They Gear Up For European / UK Tour Dates
June 27, 2019, an hour ago
New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. In anticipation of the road trip, the band has posted video from an unannounced show in their home town last Friday (June 21st). Check out the video below.
Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:
July
13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany
15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
19 - Backstage - München, Germany
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia