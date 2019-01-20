India's BLOODYWOOD Release Anti-Bullying Anthem "Endurant"; Official Video Posted

Indian metal band Bloodywood have released a new song entitled "Endurant", written as an anti-bullying anthem. Watch to the end of the video.

Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can hear and see the results below

Check out the band's recently released original song "Jee Veeray" below.

Bloodywood is:

Karan Katiyar - guitars, composition, production

Jayant Bhadula - vocals

Raoul Kerr - rap