India's BLOODYWOOD Release New Song Supporting People With Mental Illness, Sponsoring 60 Counselling Sessions For Those In Need

July 21, 2018, an hour ago

news bloodywood heavy metal

Indian metal band Bloodywood - along with rapper Raoul Kerr - have released a new song entitled "Jee Veerey". They have issued the following update:

"Amongst the calm grasslands, forests and fresh water streams of beloved Himachal Pradesh - here's an original folk metal track 'Jee Veerey' (literal translation: Live, Brave One). A song that speaks about enduring and braving through a highly overlooked but rampant problem - mental illness.

We have purchased 60 counselling sessions for anyone who wants to reach out for help. If you (or anyone you know) are going through a rough patch and feel the need for mental therapy:

- Go to HopeNetwork.in
- Click on Book Appointment
- Use code BWOOD1001

This is completely anonymous, and all the counselors are licensed professionals."

Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.

Bloodywood is:

Karan Katiyar -  guitars, composition, production
Jayant Bhadula - vocals



