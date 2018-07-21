India's BLOODYWOOD Release New Song Supporting People With Mental Illness, Sponsoring 60 Counselling Sessions For Those In Need
July 21, 2018, an hour ago
Indian metal band Bloodywood - along with rapper Raoul Kerr - have released a new song entitled "Jee Veerey". They have issued the following update:
"Amongst the calm grasslands, forests and fresh water streams of beloved Himachal Pradesh - here's an original folk metal track 'Jee Veerey' (literal translation: Live, Brave One). A song that speaks about enduring and braving through a highly overlooked but rampant problem - mental illness.
We have purchased 60 counselling sessions for anyone who wants to reach out for help. If you (or anyone you know) are going through a rough patch and feel the need for mental therapy:
- Go to HopeNetwork.in
- Click on Book Appointment
- Use code BWOOD1001
This is completely anonymous, and all the counselors are licensed professionals."
Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.
Bloodywood is:
Karan Katiyar - guitars, composition, production
Jayant Bhadula - vocals