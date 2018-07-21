India's BLOODYWOOD Release New Song Supporting People With Mental Illness, Sponsoring 60 Counselling Sessions For Those In Need

Indian metal band Bloodywood - along with rapper Raoul Kerr - have released a new song entitled "Jee Veerey". They have issued the following update:

"Amongst the calm grasslands, forests and fresh water streams of beloved Himachal Pradesh - here's an original folk metal track 'Jee Veerey' (literal translation: Live, Brave One). A song that speaks about enduring and braving through a highly overlooked but rampant problem - mental illness.

We have purchased 60 counselling sessions for anyone who wants to reach out for help. If you (or anyone you know) are going through a rough patch and feel the need for mental therapy:

- Go to HopeNetwork.in

- Click on Book Appointment

- Use code BWOOD1001

This is completely anonymous, and all the counselors are licensed professionals."

Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.

Anti-Pop Vol. 1 by Bloodywood

Bloodywood is:

Karan Katiyar - guitars, composition, production

Jayant Bhadula - vocals