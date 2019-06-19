India's BLOODYWOOD Release New Song / Video "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)"; Raj Against The Machine Tour Dates For Germany, France UK And Russia Announced

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. In anticipation of the road trip, the band has released "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)". Check out the video below. 

Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July
13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-vluyn, Germany    
14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany    
15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany    
17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany    
19 - Backstage Concerts GmbH - München, Germany    
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany    
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany    
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France    
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, United Kingdom    
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom    
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom    
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom    
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom    

August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia    



Latest Reviews