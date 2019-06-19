India's BLOODYWOOD Release New Song / Video "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)"; Raj Against The Machine Tour Dates For Germany, France UK And Russia Announced
New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. In anticipation of the road trip, the band has released "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)". Check out the video below.
Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:
July
13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-vluyn, Germany
14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany
15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
19 - Backstage Concerts GmbH - München, Germany
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, United Kingdom
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia