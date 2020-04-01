India's BLOODYWOOD Release "Yaad" Single / Video In Support Of The Posh Foundation Animal Rescue Organization

India's Bloodywood have released a new single entitled "Yaad"; the official video is available below. They have issued the following message with the release:

"'Yaad' (Hindi for 'remember' or 'in memory') is about the power of accepting the loss of a loved one and moving on. The lyrics celebrate the permanent impact they have on us, reiterating the belief that we carry them in our best memories, no matter how far apart we may be.

In spirit of the message, Bloodywood has partnered with the Posh Foundation (a non-government, not-for-profit animal shelter and rescue organization) and using the profits made on the very successful debut tour of Europe named Raj Against The Machine in 2019, purchased an animal ambulance van for the organization. This van will potentially help save the lives of 27,000 homeless animals in the National Capital Region of India over the next 5 years."

Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.