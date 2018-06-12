India's BLOODYWOOD Remake Classic Folk Song "Ari Ari" As A Metal Anthem, Post Official Video - "You Have No Idea How Hard It Is To Play Guitar On A Camel"
When Bloodywood takes metal to the streets of India! Scenic alleys, busy intersections, horses, camels, weddings and LOTS of amused by-standers. The streets of India - where chaos fortifies balance.
In the clip below, Indian metal band Bloodywood - along with rapper Raoul Kerr - remakes the classic Indian folk song "Ari Ari" into a gut wrenching metal song that redefines unity, diversity and what humans are forgetting to practice these days.
Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.
Bloodywood is:
Karan Katiyar - guitars, composition, production
Jayant Bhadula - vocals