June 12, 2018, an hour ago

India's BLOODYWOOD Remake Classic Folk Song "Ari Ari" As A Metal Anthem, Post Official Video - "You Have No Idea How Hard It Is To Play Guitar On A Camel"

When Bloodywood takes metal to the streets of India! Scenic alleys, busy intersections, horses, camels, weddings and LOTS of amused by-standers. The streets of India - where chaos fortifies balance. 

In the clip below, Indian metal band Bloodywood - along with rapper Raoul Kerr - remakes the classic Indian folk song "Ari Ari" into a gut wrenching metal song that redefines unity, diversity and what humans are forgetting to practice these days.

Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.

Bloodywood is:

Karan Katiyar -  guitars, composition, production
Jayant Bhadula - vocals



