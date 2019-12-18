India's BLOODYWOOD To Headline Sophie Lancaster Stage At Bloodstock Open Air 2020

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood, who brought their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Europe earlier this year, have been confirmed for the UK's Bloodstock Open Air 2020, which runs from August 6th - 9th. According to the band, they have been tapped to headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage for their appearance.

Fan-filmed video from Bloodywood's July 17th show in Frankfurt, Germany is available below.

Bloodywood began as a metal parody project, "destroying pop songs as a full-time job". You can see the results of that on the Bandcamp player below. Check out the band via Facebook here.