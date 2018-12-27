India's ORCHID Release "Zero-Sum Game" Guitar Playthrough Video

Indian progressive/ mathcore quartet, Orchid, have released their guitar playthrough video for the track "Zero- Sum Game". The track is featured on the upcoming album, Miasma, scheduled for release on January 10th worldwide.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Vinay Prasad states, "This song was a tricky one to execute because of the angular guitar lines that jump across the strings in a seemingly haphazard manner, especially in the first couple of riffs. Though it is one of the more technical tracks on the album, in no aspect does it lack groove or feel, albeit the feel is inherently quite dark. It captures to a great extent the entire sonic range/environment of the album right from a very heavy start into a groovy, laid-back outro that will make you wonder if you’re still listening to the same song. Like any other Orchid song, this one has got its fair share of twists and turns in tempo, experimenting with a couple of different moods through its duration. The playthrough will interest especially guitar players who are into groovy yet dissonant sounds."