Industry Veterans Launch Music Buzzz Podcast; Guests To Include RUDY SARZO, BRUCE KULICK, STEVE HACKETT And Many More

Music Buzzz Podcast will launch in 2021 and feature candid discussions with those who are and have been a fly on the wall in the music business including industry veterans representing the segments of Musician, Design and Live.

The new podcast is hosted by Dane Clark (drummer in the John Mellencamp band since 1996), Hugh Syme (world-renowned graphic artist who has created albums covers for Rush, Dream Theatre, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, The Band, Styx, KISS, Whitesnake and more) and Andy Wilson (an entertainment executive in music and sports).

A special introductory, bonus episode featuring all three hosts interviewing each other about each other's careers is available now at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and at MusicBuzzzPodcast.com. The Season 1 interview episodes of the Music Buzzz Podcast will launch in early January. New episodes will continue to be released on a bi-weekly basis with occasional bonus episodes also dropped in for good measure.

Music Buzzz Podcast guests in 2021 will include:

- Don Barnes - vocals, guitar (38 Special)

- Don Brewer - drums, vocals (Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band)

- Dave Burgess - guitar, vocals (The Champs)

- Kyle Cook - guitar (Matchbox Twenty)

- Doug Gillard - guitar (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf & more)

- Steve Hackett - guitar, vocals, etc. (Genesis, GTR & more)

- Bruce Kulick - guitar (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad, Meat Loaf, Billy Squier, Blackjack & more)

- Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals, etc. (Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Grin, Lou Reed & more)

- Kevin Martin - vocals (Candlebox, The Gracious Few & more)

- Jim McCarty - drums (The Yardbirds, Renaissance)

- Bob Merlis - legendary music publicist (Merlis For Hire & former Warner Bros. Records PR exec from 1971-2001)

- Rick Richards - guitar (Georgia Satellites, Izzy Stradlin)

- Rudy Sarzo - bass (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, The Guess Who, Blue Oyster Cult & more)

- Jerry Shirley - drums (Humble Pie, Syd Barrett, Fastway & more)

- Steve Sybesma - Legendary Global Concert Promoter & creator IndianaRockHistory.com

Additional guests will continue to be announced.