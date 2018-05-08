INDYA Launch “Tha Final Line” Video

UK glam rock/metal band, Indya, have released a new music video for “Tha Final Line” feat. Johnny Doom of Kerrang! Radio. The song is taken from the new album Rebel Music, to be out in the summer of 2018 via Holier Than Thou Records.

The video was filmed in a pub The Highbury in Birmingham by videographer Neil Collins. And also Rock Club The BlackMarket VIP in Hastings. The Final Line was written by Natalie Indya West & produced by Dave Needham of Darkhorse Recording Studios, Epsom.

Indya is from Brighton UK and was formed in January 2015 lead singer & songwriter Natalie Indya West. After studying Music at The Brit School & being influenced by the likes of Joan Jett, Marilyn Manson, Deep Purple & Madonna she has used these influences within her own suggestive music, arranging her songs into a raunchy spectacle creating a Taboo Rock n Roll style of her own.

With teasing drums & Sleazy guitar riffs, think Joan Jett in business with Manson! Indya has an alternative industrious sound oozing sex appeal for all to hear. Finished nicely with a Glam Gloss. Many have commented on the clever interlace of classic rock with glam dirty metal.

The band was named Indya, meaning “Gorgeous Person” by Natalie. Not only does Indya have an incredible live sound, Indya has this ability to own the stage along with her Gorgeous Glam Girlfriends who often join the singer at gigs!