INFECTED DEAD Release “The Rache” Drum Playthrough Video

Kent based tech-death crew Infected Dead have released a playthrough video for their monstrous single "The Rache" performed by drummer Owen Fowler.

“Brother Owen has been with us for two years already and even though he's been out on two tours with us, we never actually got round to formally introducing him, these strange times feel like a good opportunity to do that. Please enjoy this playthrough video, recorded back in January,” commented vocalist Lou Ede.

“The Rache” was released via Hostile Media in September 2019.