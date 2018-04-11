INFECTED DEAD – “Resurrectionist” Lyric Video Released

Infected Dead unleashed their stunning debut EP Archaic Malevolence last December; six tracks of visceral death metal, brutal, catchy, influenced by genre leaders Aborted and The Black Dahlia Murder, as well as a love of the occult and Lovecraftian cosmic horror. Today the band offer up a brand new lyric video for “Resurrectionist”, edited and by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art. Vocalist Lou Ede speaks, “The great Nyarlathotep has returned, in ‘Resurrectionist’ he begins the incantations that will wake the old ones from their deathlike sleep and spread insanity throughout the land.”

From the rotten shores of the River Medway in Kent, UK, the 5-piece have honed a razor-sharp sound, underlined by their trademark breakneck speed and intense live shows, which has been quickly turning heads in the UK underground. Guitarist Alex Brown comments on the writing for their debut record, “From the start of the writing process for Archaic Malevolence it was always our intention to push ourselves. We wanted to enter uncharted territory and push the boundaries of what we could do technically and creatively. Inspired by modern day juggernauts such as Aborted, The Faceless, Nile and countless others we feel this release is the perfect balance of unrestrained brutality, infectious hooks and sinister melody from the grandiose title track to the crushing weight of ‘Invocation Of Unspeakable Gods’ this release was designed to grab you.”

Archaic Malevolence was produced, mixed and mastered by Wynter Prior while Luciferium War Graphics was responsible for the epic artwork.