INFECTED DEAD To Release Monstrous New Single And Video "The Rache"

Infected Dead made a grand impression with their Lovecraftian cosmic horror debut, Archaic Malevolence, and have left fans salivating for more ever since. Today the band reveal details of a blistering new single and video to sate those in wait, a track entitled "The Rache", which shall be unveiled on September 27 via Hostile Media.

“With our new single we have sought to increase the depth and diabolism of our penetrations into the masters work, with a tale of grave robbing and revenge. There is no escape from The Rache,” comments vocalist Lou Ede. "We are delighted to finally be unleashing our first fresh track since Archaic Malevolence. It was great to be back working with Wynter Prior (producer) and work is well underway on our debut album, we're really excited to share the first glimpse of what we've been up to over the past year."

"The Rache" was produced, mixed and mastered by Wynter Prior, while Luciferium War Graphics manned the helm once again for the epic artwork.

Catch Infected Dead live in UK with Bloodshot Dawn next month. Dates below:

October

13 - The Angel Microbrewery - Nottingham, England

14 - The Green Door Store - Brighton, England

15 - Underground - Plymouth, England

16 - Fuel Rock Club - Cardiff, Wales

17 - The Black Heart - London, England

18 - Scruffy Murphys - Birmingham, England

19 - Temple Of Boom - Leeds, England

20 - The Garage Attic - Glasgow, Scotland