INFECTED RAIN Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates With Headliners SWALLOW THE SUN
April 14, 2020, 18 minutes ago
International modern metal upstarts Infected Rain have been busy re-organizing their schedule for the remainder of 2020/2021, preparing to bring their devoted North American fans two tours to make up for lost time. Coming in on the heels of their recently announced 2020 fall tour with headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium, the band has announced the official rescheduled dates for their previously-announced tour with headliners Swallow The Sun. The tour has been moved to 2021 and will begin in West Palm Beach, FL on March 5, visiting a slew of cities in over a month’s-time before ending in Dallas, TX on April 15.
See below for a full listing of tour dates. Tickets are available via individual venues.
Infected Rain says:
“Hello, beautiful world! Back with some good news for you today. We are thrilled to announce that our North American tour with Swallow The Sun is going to happen in March/April 2021. Back, more powerful, and in full force!"
Dates:
March
5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
6 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
12 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall
13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
16 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
17 - Quebec City, QC - L' Anti
18 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon
19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
20 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
23 - Madison, WI - Crucible
24 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
27 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
28 - Edmonton, AB - Temple
30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April
1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
2 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub
3 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
4 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
5 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
13 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
15 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Infected Rain recently announced their upcoming North American fall tour supporting co-headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium. The tour kicks off in Miami, FL on September 21 and will visit several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on October 25 in Houston, TX. Infected Rain will tour in support of their blistering latest full-length offering, Endorphin, out now via Napalm Records.
See below for all confirmed tour dates.
Infected Rain vocalist Lena states: “Like a mouth of fresh air and a new chapter in our lives, this tour is going to change it all. We are happy to announce that Infected Rain is going to support Eluveitie and Insomnium on a North American tour in September / October of 2020.”
September
21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
26 - Reading, PA - Reverb
28 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
29 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
October
1 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
10 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
11 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
14 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
16 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
23 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
