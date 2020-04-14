INFECTED RAIN Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates With Headliners SWALLOW THE SUN

International modern metal upstarts Infected Rain have been busy re-organizing their schedule for the remainder of 2020/2021, preparing to bring their devoted North American fans two tours to make up for lost time. Coming in on the heels of their recently announced 2020 fall tour with headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium, the band has announced the official rescheduled dates for their previously-announced tour with headliners Swallow The Sun. The tour has been moved to 2021 and will begin in West Palm Beach, FL on March 5, visiting a slew of cities in over a month’s-time before ending in Dallas, TX on April 15.

See below for a full listing of tour dates. Tickets are available via individual venues.

Infected Rain says:

“Hello, beautiful world! Back with some good news for you today. We are thrilled to announce that our North American tour with Swallow The Sun is going to happen in March/April 2021. Back, more powerful, and in full force!"

Dates:

March

5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

6 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

12 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

16 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

17 - Quebec City, QC - L' Anti

18 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon

19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

20 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

23 - Madison, WI - Crucible

24 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

27 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

28 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

2 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub

3 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

4 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

5 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

13 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

14 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

15 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Infected Rain recently announced their upcoming North American fall tour supporting co-headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium. The tour kicks off in Miami, FL on September 21 and will visit several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on October 25 in Houston, TX. Infected Rain will tour in support of their blistering latest full-length offering, Endorphin, out now via Napalm Records.

See below for all confirmed tour dates and check local venue listings for ticketing information.

Infected Rain vocalist Lena states: “Like a mouth of fresh air and a new chapter in our lives, this tour is going to change it all. We are happy to announce that Infected Rain is going to support Eluveitie and Insomnium on a North American tour in September / October of 2020.”

September

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - Reading, PA - Reverb

28 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

29 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

October

1 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

10 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

11 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

16 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

23 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)