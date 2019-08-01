INFECTED RAIN Debut "Lure" Lyric Video

This fall will see Moldova-based, rising extreme metal outfit, Infected Rain, return with a brand new album, to be released via Napalm Records.

If you haven't been infected by them yet, better get ready, as this band is far from the overly manufactured metal many of us have grown accustomed to! Their style is an energetic blend of some of the best modern metal styles: Female screams and fierce growls, heavy as hell riffs, pounding beats combined with ingenious samples await you, while Infected Rain never fear any genre boundaries and create their very own individual style.

Today the five-piece fronted by extraordinary vocalist Lena, is sharing with us another glimpse and infectious track taken from their upcoming album Endorphin. Dive into the band's massive soundwalls, get your heavy dose of some Infected Rain, and listen to their brand new track, "Lure", here. A lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

Says the band: “Tired of being surrounded by gimmicks and lies? Lure is arrogant and brave which is a completely new feeling for us. We felt the need to scream about the powerful urge to change the world and we felt like going heavier with this message through consistent riffs garnished by pure rage.”

The band was formed in 2008 and made their first appearance on stage in the same year, performing a concert dedicated to Slayer. Countless shows all over Europe and Russia followed, alongside headlining slots at Europe's big festival names, until they gained the well-deserved attention of leading rock and metal label Napalm Records. Infected Rain have released two EPs, several singles and three critically acclaimed, full-length records to date.

Be prepared for many more exciting album news to be revealed, and watch "The Earth Mantra" below:

Lineup:

Lena - Vocals

Vova - Bass

Sergey - Guitar

Vidick - Guitar

Eugene - Drums