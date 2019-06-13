INFECTED RAIN Release "The Earth Mantra" Music Video

Moldova-based, rising extreme metal outfit, Infected Rain, are set to return with their new album to be released later this year via powerhouse label Napalm Records. Fierce and blistering female screams, heavy as hell riffs, pounding beats combined with samples await you, while Infected Rain never fear any genre boundaries and create their very own individual style.

The band was formed in 2008 and made their first appearance on stage in the same year, performing a concert dedicated to Slayer. Countless shows all over Europe and Russia followed, alongside headlining slots at Europe's big festival names, until they gained the well-deserved attention of leading rock and metal label Napalm Records. Infected Rain have released two EPs, several singles and three critically acclaimed, full-length records to date.

Today, the band fronted by extraordinary vocalist Lena have unleashed a brand new video for the single "The Earth Mantra", taken from Infected Rain's upcoming album.

Says the band: "We are really proud to introduce you our new single. 'The Earth Mantra' is the song dedicated to ecological problems of our planet. Earth is our home, our mother, we feel it is important to say out loud what we think, what we believe in, and what we care of. It is only matter of our choice. Do we want to be parasites or bring better future to this world!"

Be prepared for many more exciting album news to be revealed in the days ahead, and watch "The Earth Mantra" below:

Lineup:

Lena - Vocals

Vova - Bass

Sergey - Guitar

Vidick - Guitar

Eugene - Drums