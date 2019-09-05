INFECTED RAIN Reveal Endorphin Album Details; "Storm" Lyric Video Streaming

Moldova may not be the most notable hot-spot for rising metal talent to date, but that will surely change with extreme metal sensation Infected Rain. Fierce screams and growls, heavy as hell riffs and pounding beats combined with some ingenious samples make Infected Rain‘s style an energetic blend of the best modern metal styles the heavy music scene currently has to offer. Their fourth studio album, Endorphin, will be released on October 18 via powerhouse label Napalm Records.

Today, the band fronted by extraordinary vocalist Lena, is sharing the album details, as well as a brand new lyric video for the track "Storm".

“Storm is very different from what we did before. It is an insanely emotional song with really soft melody to it,“ the band comments. “This song is about the continuous search. It is about the painful path towards the perfect harmony. Harmony between the world and people, between nature and humans, and most importantly, the harmony between two souls. Two lost souls that are trying to find one another.”

Watch the clip below, and find pre-orders for Endorphin here.

“We are extremely happy to present our fourth album Endorphin, which is very important to us in many ways,“ Infected Rain continues. “Although it is our fourth album, it is the first one that is being released with Napalm Records and we cannot be grateful enough for their professionalism, support and guidance during the creation of this album.

"The result of hard work and many sleepless nights, Endorphin has become not only a music album, but a true confession box in which we poured all of our deepest feelings and emotions. The cover of the album, being seemingly dark, reflects our eternal love for music and the stage. The black hands symbolize our band as we present the audience with our heart, with the strongest and sincerest emotions that we convey through our songs. The wire wrapped around the hands and the heart is an almost literal representation of our love for the stage, as we feel connected to it all the time and it plays an indispensable role in our lives.

"The name of the album, Endorphin, emblematizes how we feel about music, our fans and supporters, just like this hormone induces the feeling of happiness in people, we find ourselves truly happy to perform for our audience and we want to share this feeling of euphoria with each and every one of them.

"We are absolutely grateful to all the people who support us, for their love and constant encouragement is a proof that what we do is worth doing. Unlike many other bands nowadays, we regard our music not as a marketable product, but as a way of doing what we love and sharing it with all the people who are willing to become part of our world. We would never have been able to be where we are, to be who we are without our faithful fans and we are proud to say that we have always been and will always be true to ourselves and to them.”

Tracklisting:

"The Earth Mantra"

"Black Gold"

"Symphony Of Trust"

"Pendulum"

"Passerby"

"Lure"

"Victims"

"Walking Dead"

"Taphephonia"

"Storm"

"Storm" lyric video:

"Lure" lyric video:

"The Earth Mantra" video:

Infected Rain is:

Lena - Vocals

Vova - Bass

Sergey - Guitar

Vidick - Guitar

Eugene - Drums