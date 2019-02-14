INFECTED RAIN Signs To Napalm Records; "Passerby" Music Video Released

Are you infected yet? Infected Rain are far from the overly manufactured metal many of us have grown accustomed to. Their unique style is an energetic blend of some of the best modern metal styles. This five-piece has signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records today. To celebrate the great news, the band drops their first music video as tasty appetizer as well.

Infected Rain on the signing with Napalm Records and their brand new music video: “Hello everybody! We are happy to announce that we are now working with Napalm Records! Yes, we are finally under a label! For the last 10 years we have been an independent band and we survived only thanks to our amazing fans. We are forever thankful to you all for your support. We are very excited for this new adventure and we know that this new support will mean more shows, more music and more Infected Rain.We proudly present to you, our new music video for the song Passerby from our upcoming record. This is our first release with Napalm Records. Please enjoy Passerby!”

Watch “Passerby” the very first song of the upcoming Infected Rain record and Napalm Records debut, Endorphin, below:

Endorphin will be out via Napalm Records later this year. Stay tuned for updates.

Lineup:

Lena - Vocals

Vova - Bass

Seriy - Guitar

Vidick - Guitar

Eugene - Drums