INFECTED RAIN To Tour North America This Fall, Supporting ELUVEITIE, INSOMNIUM
March 30, 2020, 25 minutes ago
Moldovan metal favorites Infected Rain are thrilled to announce their upcoming North American fall tour supporting co-headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium! The tour kicks off in Miami, FL on September 21 and will visit several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on October 25 in Houston, TX. Infected Rain will tour in support of their blistering latest full-length offering, Endorphin, out now via Napalm Records.
See below for all confirmed tour dates and check local venue listings for ticketing information.
Infected Rain vocalist Lena states: “Like a mouth of fresh air and a new chapter in our lives, this tour is going to change it all. We are happy to announce that Infected Rain is going to support Eluveitie and Insomnium on a North American tour in September / October of 2020.”
September
21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
26 - Reading, PA - Reverb
28 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
29 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
October
1 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
10 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
11 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
14 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
16 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
23 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
"Black Gold" video:
"Storm" lyric video:
"Lure" lyric video:
"The Earth Mantra" video:
(Photo - Victoria Wonka)