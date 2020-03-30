INFECTED RAIN To Tour North America This Fall, Supporting ELUVEITIE, INSOMNIUM

Moldovan metal favorites Infected Rain are thrilled to announce their upcoming North American fall tour supporting co-headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium! The tour kicks off in Miami, FL on September 21 and will visit several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on October 25 in Houston, TX. Infected Rain will tour in support of their blistering latest full-length offering, Endorphin, out now via Napalm Records.

See below for all confirmed tour dates and check local venue listings for ticketing information.

Infected Rain vocalist Lena states: “Like a mouth of fresh air and a new chapter in our lives, this tour is going to change it all. We are happy to announce that Infected Rain is going to support Eluveitie and Insomnium on a North American tour in September / October of 2020.”

September

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - Reading, PA - Reverb

28 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

29 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

October

1 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

10 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

11 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

16 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

23 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)