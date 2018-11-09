INFECTIOUS GROOVES - Lost In Vegas React To "Violent & Funky" - "It's Progressively Getting Worse"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo go heavy once again and take on "Violent & Funky" by Infectious Grooves. Check out their unbiased reactions below.

Infectious Grooves was led by Suicidal Tendencies vocalist Mike Muir and bassist Robert Trujillo; of course Trujillo would go on to join Metallica. "Violent & Funky" is the lead-off track on Groove Family Cyco / Snapped Lika Mutha, the third album by Infectious Grooves, released in 1994.