INFERI - New EP Due In October, Cover Art Unveiled

Seasoned technical melodic death metal band Inferi has announced their upcoming EP, Of Sunless Realms. The five-song effort will be released on October 9th via The Artisan Era. It's the follow up to the group's 2019 re-worked prior album, The End Of An Era | Rebirth, and the next step in the group's continual evolution following their 2018 full-length, Revenant.

Now in 2020, with touring having ground to a halt due to COVID-19, the band was able to focus on finishing their next offering, which became Of Sunless Realms. Of Sunless Realms continues the band's well-established sound steeped in catchy melodies, orchestral grandeur, and high-octane aggression, delivered in a bombastic and elegant way all their own. The cover artwork for Of Sunless Realms was handled once again by well-known fantasy artist Helge C. Balzer.

Tracklisting:

"The Abhorrent Art"

"Eldritch Evolution"

"Spellbound Unearthed Terror"

"The Summoning"

"Aeons Torn"

Inferi has issued the following band statement regarding Of Sunless Realms: "We have been hinting at a new full-length for a while now. However, since 2020 has had its fair share of surprises already, we thought we would do something unexpected and make something happen during this global downtime. We bring you a new five-track EP, Of Sunless Realms. We still have a full-length album in the works and will continue to put all efforts into making it the best release we can."







