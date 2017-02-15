INFERNAL ANGELS – Ars Goetia Streaming In Full

Infernal Angels have just released their new album Ars Goetia and My Kingdom Music is presenting the full album in streaming with its violence and obscurity.

Ars Goetia was released on January 20th through My Kingdom Music on CD and digital format. Order at My Kingdom Music.

Special guests on the album are Mancan from Ecnephias, Lorenzo from Frostmoon Eclipse and Snarl from Black Faith.

The cover art was created by the band's guitarist. Apsychos:

Tracklisting:

“Amdusias: The Sound Of Hell”

“Vine: Destroyer Of The World”

“Asmoday: The Impure Archangel”

“Purson: Matter And Spirit”

“Bael: The Fire Devour Their Flesh”

“Paimon: The Secret Of Mind”

“Balam: Under Light And Torment”

“Zagan: The Alchemist”

“Belial: The Deceiver”

“Beleth: Lord Of Chaos And Spirals”

"Belial: The Deceiver" video:

Teaser:

Special guests on the album will be three great characters of the Italian scene, Mancan from Ecnephias, Lorenzo Sassi from Frostmoon Eclipse and Snarl from Black Faith, who add new and obscure facets and atmospheres to the songs.