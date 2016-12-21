INFERNAL ANGELS Release “Belial: The Deceiver” Video

Italian black deathsters Infernal Angels reveal the first song from their upcoming 4th full-length album Ars Goetia in form of the killer official video of "Belial: The Deceiver", written and directed by Andrea Mandozzi and Apsychos.

This song is a black monolith where glimpses of pure aggression are blended in parts with sudden melodic grafts and a strong Scandinavian component. Ars Goetia will be released on January 20th, 2017 through My Kingdom Music on CD and digital format. Preorder at My Kingdom Music.

Special guests on the album are Mancan from Ecnephias, Lorenzo from Frostmoon Eclipse and Snarl from Black Faith.

The cover art was created by the band's guitarist. Apsychos:

Tracklisting:

“Amdusias: The Sound Of Hell”

“Vine: Destroyer Of The World”

“Asmoday: The Impure Archangel”

“Purson: Matter And Spirit”

“Bael: The Fire Devour Their Flesh”

“Paimon: The Secret Of Mind”

“Balam: Under Light And Torment”

“Zagan: The Alchemist”

“Belial: The Deceiver”

“Beleth: Lord Of Chaos And Spirals”

"Belial: The Deceiver" video:

Teaser:

