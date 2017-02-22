INFERNAL MAJESTY Set April Release Date For No God Album; Artwork Revealed

Vancouver, BC-based thrash metallers, Infernal Majesty, will release their new album, No God, via High Roller Records on April 14th.

The album artwork was created by Safir Rifas.

Singer Chris Bailey states: “It is with great exultation and relief that we will be releasing our long awaited fourth studio album, No God, on High Roller Records. We are extremely excited to be working with High Roller Records and are honoured to have them release No God. We put a lot into it physically and mentally and feel it has a classic Infernal Majesty undertone while artfully expanding into episodes of mayhem.

“Recorded at our studio in Vancouver Canada and produced by Steve Terror, Chris Bailey and Ken Hallman. We enrolled the masterful mixing skills of Chris ''Hollywood'' Holmes and believe this to be our best works since None Shall Defy. The album will make Infernal Majesty history spanning three decades of metal cacophony.”

The band recently released a video for the new song “House Of War”, to be featured on No God. Watch below and stay tuned for more album details, coming soon.

(Photo - Infernal Majesty Facebook)