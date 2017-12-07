INFERNAL TENEBRA Release Official Music Video For "As Nations Fall"

Croatian death metal act, Infernal Tenebra, have released a music video for "As Nations Fall", the title track of their latest album, available via Massacre Records.

The album was produced by vocalist/guitarist Darko Etinger, and mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Orebro, Sweden. The artwork, designed by Gustavo Sazes, reflects the album's theme perfectly: society's dysfunctional void of conscience, where human rights are just a phrase, and no one respects life's true values.

The new video is directed and brought to you by Meisterwerk Productions with a ferocious sound crafted by Fascination Street Studios. Check it out below: