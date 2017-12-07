INFERNAL TENEBRA Release Official Music Video For "As Nations Fall"

December 7, 2017, 36 minutes ago

INFERNAL TENEBRA Release Official Music Video For "As Nations Fall"

Croatian death metal act, Infernal Tenebra, have released a music video for "As Nations Fall", the title track of their latest album, available via Massacre Records.

The album was produced by vocalist/guitarist Darko Etinger, and mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Orebro, Sweden. The artwork, designed by Gustavo Sazes, reflects the album's theme perfectly: society's dysfunctional void of conscience, where human rights are just a phrase, and no one respects life's true values.

The new video is directed and brought to you by Meisterwerk Productions with a ferocious sound crafted by Fascination Street Studios. Check it out below:

