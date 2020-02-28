INFINITE VISIONS - Former STRATOVARIUS Guitarist TIMO TOLKKI Announces Vocalist And Keyboardist For New Band

Guitarist Timo Tolkki (ex-Stratovarius) announces Jorge Segersbol (Ancestral Dawn, Pegasus) as vocalist and Jimmy Pitts (Eternity's End, Northtale) as keyboardist for his new band, Infinite Visions. They are joined by Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody, Avantasia, Sieges Even) on drums.

The band is currently recording a 5-song demo to be presented to labels worldwide. Songs include "Dangerous", "Sonata Black", and "Voice Of Tomorrow".

Jorge recently recorded a medley of two Stratovarius songs, "Paradise" and "Before The Winter", to let fans hear what they can expect when Infinite Visions goes on tour and performs songs from throughout Timo Tolkki's career. Infinite Visions will not only play material from their upcoming debut album, but also Stratovarius classics, and tracks from Revolution Renaissance, Symfonia, and Avalon.

In what can only be described as "destiny", ten years ago Jorge recorded a cover of the Stratovarius gem "Black Diamond" with his previous band, Nautiluz. The Stratovarius material - along with two songs from his band Ancestral Dawn - can be heard below:

Jimmy's much in-demand keyboard heroics are on display in these playthrough videos of songs from Eternity's End and Christian Muenzner:

