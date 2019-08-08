INFIRMITY - L.A. Death Metallers To Release Debut Album In November; Title Track Streaming

Los Angeles-based death netal quartet, Infirmity, will release Descendants Of Sodom, their full-length debut album, on November 9 via Lost Apparition Records. Stream the title track below, and pre-order the album here.

Pummeling and lacerating, yes, but also superbly constructed for maximum memory retention, the music of Descendants Of Sodom is to stand the test of time (however much of it we have left on this planet). Built on on an unwavering foundation of dynamic death metal, while at times channeling the deathly thrash of Dark Angel or Slayer, as well as shrieking black metal flourishes, that Infirmity have gone all in on Descendants Of Sodom is a gross understatement. John Haddad's (Intronaut, Abysmal Torment, Phobia, etc) work recording, mixing, and mastering the album has paid big dividends in a sound that is crisp, cutting, and direct in the trauma that it will in fact inflict on those listeners who dare to take the beating. Wear protective clothing and brace yourself.

Tracklisting:

"Gomorrah Aflame"

"Descendants Of Sodom"

"Darkness Reigns Supreme"

"Infatuated With Intoxication"

"Plastic Idols - The Obsessed"

"Depths Of Regression"

"Unholy Deception"

"Descendants Of Sodom":

Lineup:

Kevin Lowery - Guitar / Vocals

Daniel Shultz - Guitar / Vocals

Zachary Ramirez - Drums

Brent Gore - Bass