INGESTED Announce Decade Of Human Suffering North American Tour

Worldwide slam kings Ingested have announced the North American leg of their ongoing Decade Of Human Suffering Tour. The trek commemorates the 10 year anniversary of their legendary debut album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. The trek, which runs from January 30th - March 1st, will see the Manchester, UK group performing the album in full for the first time in their storied career. Support on the run will come from Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, and Splattered, with a special guest TBA.

Released on June 22nd, 2009, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering became an instant brutal death metal classic with tracks such as "Skinned And Fucked" and "Anal Evisceration" establishing the template for modern slam. The album launched Ingested into the extreme metal pantheon and set the highly influential group on their current path toward world domination.

The band commented, "Ten years ago we put out our first ever album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. Since then we've had the privilege to tour North America many times, meeting new people and making friends along the way.

What better way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut album than an extensive headline tour across the USA and Canada? We're stoked to announce our Decade Of Human Suffering Tour and bring along our friends in Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, Splattered (California dates only) and a special guest to be announced soon!

That said, we will be playing the entire album for the first and last time in North America, Don't miss it!"

January

30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

February

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufunes Electriques

2 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

7 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

8 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

14 - Curpertino, CA - The X-Bar

15 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

16 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

25 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

March

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

For further details, visit Ingested on Facebook.