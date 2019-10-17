INGESTED Announce Decade Of Human Suffering North American Tour
October 17, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Worldwide slam kings Ingested have announced the North American leg of their ongoing Decade Of Human Suffering Tour. The trek commemorates the 10 year anniversary of their legendary debut album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. The trek, which runs from January 30th - March 1st, will see the Manchester, UK group performing the album in full for the first time in their storied career. Support on the run will come from Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, and Splattered, with a special guest TBA.
Released on June 22nd, 2009, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering became an instant brutal death metal classic with tracks such as "Skinned And Fucked" and "Anal Evisceration" establishing the template for modern slam. The album launched Ingested into the extreme metal pantheon and set the highly influential group on their current path toward world domination.
The band commented, "Ten years ago we put out our first ever album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. Since then we've had the privilege to tour North America many times, meeting new people and making friends along the way.
What better way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut album than an extensive headline tour across the USA and Canada? We're stoked to announce our Decade Of Human Suffering Tour and bring along our friends in Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, Splattered (California dates only) and a special guest to be announced soon!
That said, we will be playing the entire album for the first and last time in North America, Don't miss it!"
January
30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
February
1 - Montreal, QC - Foufunes Electriques
2 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
7 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
8 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria
13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
14 - Curpertino, CA - The X-Bar
15 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
16 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
25 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
March
1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
For further details, visit Ingested on Facebook.