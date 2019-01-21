INGESTED Announce Extensive UK / Ireland Tour; Band Begins Recording New EP

Ingested have announced an extensive round of dates in March and April. The Kings, Gods, Deities tour, which will see the Manchester-based band playing a number of headlining shows as well as supporting The Black Dahlia Murder, runs from March 27th to April 14th and will cover a massive portion of the UK and Ireland.

The band commented, "After a short break from touring The Level Above Human in 2018, we have been working on our most extensive UK tour in our 13 year history, 17 shows across the UK and Ireland with some select dates supporting The Black Dahlia Murder. This is only the beginning of 2019 for us. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks!"

Dates:

March

27 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

28 - Dundee, UK - Beat Generator

30 - Stoke-On-Trent, UK - Underground

31 - Leicester, UK - Soundhouse

April

1 - York, UK - Fibbers

3 - Nottingham, UK - Alberts

4 - Plymouth, UK - Junction

5 - Bristol, UK - Fleece (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

6 - Northampton, UK - The Black Prince

7 - Dublin, IE - Voodoo Lounge (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

8 - Limerick, IE - Dolan's (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

9 - Belfast, UK - Voodoo

10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

11 - London, UK - Underworld (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

12 - Southampton, UK - Joiners

13 - Worthing, UK - Bar 42

14 - Canterbury, UK - UCA Bar

Ingested have also entered the studio recently to begin recording a new EP and follow-up to their career defining 2018 album ,The Level Above Human. More details coming soon.