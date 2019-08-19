INGESTED Announce Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering 10 Year Anniversary European Tour

Ingested have announced a European headlining tour commemorating the 10 year anniversary of their seminal debut, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. The trek, which runs from November 1 - 23 will see the Manchester, UK group performing the legendary album in full for the first time in their storied career with support coming from label mates Within Destruction, Signs Of The Swarm, and Distant. As a special bonus for fans the band will also be playing songs off of their first ever recordings - The North-West Slam Fest EP.

Released on June 22, 2009, the album became an instant brutal death metal classic with tracks such as "Skinned and Fucked" and "Anal Evisceration" establishing the template for modern slam. Surpassing the Boundaries of Human Suffering launched Ingested into the extreme metal pantheon and set the highly influential group on their current path toward world domination.

Vocalist Jason Evans said of the tour, "To celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering, we will be embarking on a European tour in November 2019 and for the first time ever we will be playing the album in its entirety, including some songs we've never even played live before. Because we're in the mood for nostalgia, we're also gonna play a few tracks from our very first recording, the North-West Slam Fest EP too.

"For our brothers and sisters in the UK, we will be playing two special shows, one in London and one in our hometown of Manchester (Slamchester). Support comes in the monstrous shape of our good friends, the Slam Police's most wanted, Within Destruction, the utterly savage statesiders Signs Of The Swarm, and the Dutch deathcore destroyers Distant. We will be stomping all over eleven European countries across twenty-one days. This is a one-off, never again tour. If you miss out, you've fucked it. Tickets are on sale right now, get yours and we'll see you there!"

To commemorate the tour, Ingested have released a re-recorded version of their song "Erotic Depravity" which was originally off of their first release. the North-West Slam Fest EP. Watch the video below.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - JC Bouckenborgh

2 - Dresden, Germany - Club Puschkin

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Elfer Club

5 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF

8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Weisse Rose

9 - Lyon, France - Baka Fest

10 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore

11 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Kulturak

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Erfurt, Germany - Engelsburg

17 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Club Helvete

21 - Paris, France - Gibus

22 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

23 - London, England - Underworld