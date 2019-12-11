INGESTED Complete Recordings For New Album, Confirm Faces Of Death 2020 European Tour Dates

Slam kings Ingested have officially completed the recording process for their forthcoming fifth album and follow-up to their career defining 2018 full length, The Level Above Human. The group had recently begun tracking with producer Nico Beninato at Kimera Recordings in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

The group offered the following: "Album five is a wrap, cheers to our engineer Nico Beninato for working his arse off all day and night to get this finished. See you all in 2020."

More details on the new effort will be forthcoming very soon.

Having recently completed the wildly successful Decade of Human Suffering European Tour, Ingested will continue their global onslaught celebrating the tenth anniversary of their seminal debut album Surpassing The Boundaries of Human Suffering in 2020 with treks hitting Eastern Europe and North America.

The perennial road dogs will then immediately embark on the Rising Merch Faces of Death European Tour alongside Decapitated, Beyond Creation, Lorna Shore, and Viscera further proving the group to be one of the hardest working bands in extreme metal.

Dates:

March

6 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

9 - Hannover, Germany - Béi Chéz Heinz

10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

11 - Nijmegen - Doornroosje

12 - London - ULU Live

13 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

14 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

15 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's

16 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

17 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

18 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club

19 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

20 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

21 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Weiße Rose

22 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy- Slaughter Club

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

27 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Pralnia

28 - Dresden, Germany - Club Puschkin

Ingested recently announced the North American leg of their ongoing Decade Of Human Suffering Tour. The trek commemorates the 10 year anniversary of their legendary debut album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. The trek, which runs from January 30th - March 1st, will see the Manchester, UK group performing the album in full for the first time in their storied career. Support on the run will come from Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, and Splattered, with a special guest TBA.

Released on June 22nd, 2009, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering became an instant brutal death metal classic with tracks such as "Skinned And Fucked" and "Anal Evisceration" establishing the template for modern slam. The album launched Ingested into the extreme metal pantheon and set the highly influential group on their current path toward world domination.

The band commented, "Ten years ago we put out our first ever album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. Since then we've had the privilege to tour North America many times, meeting new people and making friends along the way.

What better way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut album than an extensive headline tour across the USA and Canada? We're stoked to announce our Decade Of Human Suffering Tour and bring along our friends in Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, Splattered (California dates only) and a special guest to be announced soon!

That said, we will be playing the entire album for the first and last time in North America, Don't miss it!"

January

30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

February

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufunes Electriques

2 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

7 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

8 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

14 - Curpertino, CA - The X-Bar

15 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

16 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

25 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

March

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

