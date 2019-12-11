INGESTED Complete Recordings For New Album, Confirm Faces Of Death 2020 European Tour Dates
December 11, 2019, an hour ago
Slam kings Ingested have officially completed the recording process for their forthcoming fifth album and follow-up to their career defining 2018 full length, The Level Above Human. The group had recently begun tracking with producer Nico Beninato at Kimera Recordings in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
The group offered the following: "Album five is a wrap, cheers to our engineer Nico Beninato for working his arse off all day and night to get this finished. See you all in 2020."
More details on the new effort will be forthcoming very soon.
Having recently completed the wildly successful Decade of Human Suffering European Tour, Ingested will continue their global onslaught celebrating the tenth anniversary of their seminal debut album Surpassing The Boundaries of Human Suffering in 2020 with treks hitting Eastern Europe and North America.
The perennial road dogs will then immediately embark on the Rising Merch Faces of Death European Tour alongside Decapitated, Beyond Creation, Lorna Shore, and Viscera further proving the group to be one of the hardest working bands in extreme metal.
Dates:
March
6 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
9 - Hannover, Germany - Béi Chéz Heinz
10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
11 - Nijmegen - Doornroosje
12 - London - ULU Live
13 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
14 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
15 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's
16 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
17 - Southampton, UK - The Loft
18 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club
19 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
20 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF
21 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Weiße Rose
22 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy- Slaughter Club
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
27 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Pralnia
28 - Dresden, Germany - Club Puschkin
Ingested recently announced the North American leg of their ongoing Decade Of Human Suffering Tour. The trek commemorates the 10 year anniversary of their legendary debut album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. The trek, which runs from January 30th - March 1st, will see the Manchester, UK group performing the album in full for the first time in their storied career. Support on the run will come from Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, and Splattered, with a special guest TBA.
Released on June 22nd, 2009, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering became an instant brutal death metal classic with tracks such as "Skinned And Fucked" and "Anal Evisceration" establishing the template for modern slam. The album launched Ingested into the extreme metal pantheon and set the highly influential group on their current path toward world domination.
The band commented, "Ten years ago we put out our first ever album, Surpassing The Boundaries Of Human Suffering. Since then we've had the privilege to tour North America many times, meeting new people and making friends along the way.
What better way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut album than an extensive headline tour across the USA and Canada? We're stoked to announce our Decade Of Human Suffering Tour and bring along our friends in Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, Splattered (California dates only) and a special guest to be announced soon!
That said, we will be playing the entire album for the first and last time in North America, Don't miss it!"
January
30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
February
1 - Montreal, QC - Foufunes Electriques
2 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
7 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
8 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria
13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
14 - Curpertino, CA - The X-Bar
15 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
16 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
25 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
March
1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
For further details, visit Ingested on Facebook.