INGESTED Premier "Better Off Dead" Music Video

Manchester, England's Ingested have released a video for "Better Off Dead". The video consists of live footage filmed during the sold out London stop of their Level Above Human headlining tour in the UK and shows the band absolutely dominating the energetic crowd. "Better Off Dead" comes from the band's new album The Level Above Human, out now.

The group commented on the video, "Today we bring you the release of our brand new video for 'Better Off Dead'. This banger is a clear favourite in the Ingested camp, it has everything you want in an Ingested tune, epic riffs, sick blast beats and disgusting heaviness. Expect to hear this live on The Level Above Human Tour and Devastation On The Nation Tour."

The Level Above Human was engineered by Stu McKay (Arcania, Dyscarnate) and mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, Despised Icon), shows the band at the absolute zenith of their 12 year career. Physical bundles are available here, and digital orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Sovereign"

"Invidious"

"Misery Leech"

"Purveyors Of Truth"

"Transcendence Of Gods"

"Better Off Dead"

"Last Rites"

"The Crimson Oath"

"Purge The Parasite"

"Obsolescent"

Album stream:

"Purveyors Of Truth" lyric video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.