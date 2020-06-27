INGESTED Release New Single, Announce UK / EU Tour

Kings of British death metal Ingested have a released new single "No Half Measures" and announced their Where Only Gods May Tread UK / EU tour, commencing December 1, 2020.

Vocalist Jason Evans comments "Can't wait to get back out on the road and play these new songs for you all in December, We've been wanting to tour with Vulvodynia for ages, we love Vale Of Pnath, and Bound In Fear are gonna crush it! In the mean time, blast our new lyric video 'No Half Measures', learn the words, and get ready to scream it in December! Merry Christmas!"

Ingested's new album, Where Only Gods May Tread, is set for release on August 14th via Unique Leader Records. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Follow The Deceiver"

"No Half Measures"

"Impending Dominance"

"The List"

"The Burden Of Our Failures"

"Dead Seraphic Forms"

"Another Breath"

"Black Pill"

"Forsaken In Desolation"

"Leap Of The Faithless"

"Dead Seraphic Forms":

"Impending Dominance":

Where Only Gods May Tread was mixed and mastered by long time producer of Ingested and Cryptopsy guitarist Christian Donaldson (Despised Icon, Beneath The Massacre, The Agonist), engineering was handled by both Nico Beninato and Sam Yates at Foel Studios in Wales. The artwork was created by legendary artist Dan Seagrave (Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Hypocrisy, Entombed, Rivers Of Nihil, Gorguts, Decrepit Birth).

Catch Ingested on tour with support from Vulvodynia, Vale Of Pnath and Bound In Fear on the following dates:

December

1 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum 2

2 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

3 - Glasgow, UK - The Classic Grand

4 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

5 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

6 - London, UK - The Underworld

7 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

8 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

9 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club

10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

11 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

12 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Züri Gmätzlets Vol. II *

20 - Paris, France - Gibus

*No Bound In Fear



