INGESTED Release Video “Impending Dominance”

The British death metal kings Ingested have released their new single “Impending Dominance”. This new song is alluding to the sound of the bands new record.

Frontman, Jason Evans commented, "We picked 'Impending Dominance' as the first single because it's hard as fuck. Simple as. This is about sacrifice, and the things you have to do to become the best. Could you step over friend and foe alike to achieve immortality? What would you give to have everything you've ever wanted? What would you become? The road to hell is paved with the best intentions, but are you the same at the end of the journey?

“Huge grooves, massive slams and gargantuan riffs, it smashes you over the head from the start to finish. We fuckin' love it and hopefully you will too! Stay safe!"